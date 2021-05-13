Business

NITDA, Cloudflex, Rackcenter back NITRA tech forum

Stakeholders in the Cloud Hosting servicer have thrown their weight behind the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) as it prepares to host its technology forum. The event has received backing from the nation’s information technology regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Cloud services operator, Cloudflex and premier data center operator, Rackcenter.

NITRA Technology Forum 2021, which will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Muhammed Rudman, has its theme as: ‘Achieving 30 per cent Growth In Local Cloud Hosting By 2024,’ and will x-ray growth potentials, challenges and benefits of hosting Cloud services and data centers locally.

It will also look at policies and regulation around the sub-sector. NITRA Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, while commending the partners for supporting the event and their passion for the growth of technology in Nigeria, noted that over the years, the country had been grappling with the need to secure it’s data and further boost local content in all sectors of the economy, while key stakeholders are concerned about how the sector is faring in this area, and how it can achieve local hosting of our sensitive data. He insists that growth in every facet of the nation’s economy should be inside-out.

“Specifically, the forum will offer cloud service companies, data infrastructure companies and other stakeholders, opportunities to reach out to their target market with solutions that address their challenges and needs,” he assured. NITDA was created in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian information technology policy and coordinate general IT development in the country.

