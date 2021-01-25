Business

NITDA goes tough on data firms abusing users’ rights

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said it will no longer tolerate abuses of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.

NITDA Director General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week.

Abdullahi said the Agency would reinforce it enforcement mechanisms to ensure that data users get commensurate value, while data companies remain in business.

He also warned that data controllers and processors who fail to file their data audit as and when due would be penalised according to extant regulations.

According to him, the Agency sees data protection as very important to the growth of digital economy which the government was promoting and would strengthen measures for compliance with the regulation by all stakeholders.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind all data controllers and processors that the deadline for the filing of their annual data audit report is March 15, 2021. Non-filing is a punishable offence and we are set to fully enforce this provision this year,” he said.

