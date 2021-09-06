NITDA: Nigeria’s data protection sector worth N3.4bn

Activities of data protection in Nigeria over the last year has created a new sector now worth over N3.4 billion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said.

Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said many companies, including startups, are now turning up to play in the sector, which has created over 2,818 new jobs.

NITDA had, last year, licensed 70 firms as Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO) to help Nigerian firms comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

As of the end of last year, NITDA had valued the sector at N2.2 billion. Speaking on the impacts of the Agency, Inuwa said the introduction and implementation of NDPR, which is a subsidiary legislation, was to ensure data protection and privacy of Nigerian citizens.

“The NDPR is the first of its kind in Africa, serving as a source of reference for other African countries.

It also facilitated the creation of a new industry valued at around N3.4 billion, stimulated new business models, and empowered thousands of Nigerians through capacity building and skills development.

It has also facilitated the creation of over 2,818 new jobs in the industry,” he said.

He added that NITDA had also been executing strategic global initiatives in the innovation ecosystem such as MIT-Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration programme (MIT REAP), Bridge to MassChallenge and Clayton Christensen’s Framework of Disruptive Innovation to foster the growth and success of startup enterprises, facilitate key strategies to compliment innovation initiatives and accelerate economic growth and job creation through Innovation Driven Enterprises; and strategic deployment of digital literacy.

“The IT sector and general public will attest to the fact that NITDA has recorded unprecedented achievements in the past few years despite the limitations of the current establishment law.

Some of these include facilitating the substantial contribution of the ICT sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), contributing 17.92 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, catalysing job creation and igniting innovative activities in the tech ecosystem,” he said.

Other impacts of the Agency, he said, included the implementation of the IT Project Clearance initiative that supported the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

According to the DG, this has resulted in over N22.45 billion saving and has significantly increased local content consumptions by over 300 per cent in four years. He added that NITDA had also registered 1,573 indigenous companies to enforce local content through IT clearance.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has described the enforcement of transpordata protection and data privacy as the bedrock of a digital economy.

Pantami noted that the data protection regulation was not just to take people to court, but rather to create awareness for citizens to know that when they fail to comply with Nigerian law, action is going to be taken against them.

While noting that there has been an improvement in the level of compliance with NDPR, the minister observed that prior to NDPR, several existing laws of Nigeria had made provisions for data protection

