NITDA opens application for innovation challenge

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), as part of the United Nations’ World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) 2021, is organising an innovation challenge with the theme “Inspiring Creativity and Innovation in the Nigerian Digital Economy” to harness innovative and impactful solutions for the development of a vibrant digital economy. The World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with respect to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the “global goals.”

“The agency is, therefore, calling on all Nigerians with innovative and impactful working solutions to make entries for the Innovation Challenge. Solutions will be evaluated based on job and wealth creation potential, originality, marketability, scalability, and inclusiveness,” NITDA said in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar.

The agency added that successful entries would have an opportunity to present their solutions to the Tech Industry Stakeholders. According to NITDA, the portal will be opened from April 12, 2021, till April 17, 2021. “Entries will be evaluated and assessed by April 19, 2021, and successful ones will be required to do a five-minute live pitch on Wednesday, April 21, 2021,” NITDA added.

