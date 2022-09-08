Business

NITDA pledges stakeholders’ involvement in policy formulation

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The management of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged to consider its stakeholders in formulating policies, programme and projects, as well as regulatory instruments that would further boast developmental regulation role for a sustainable digital economy. It stated this during its 2-day annual retreat held in Lagos. The agency reiterated its decision to consistently focus on prioritising the needs of its stakeholders. It also emphasised a bottom-up approach as a modified method to its stakeholders’ engagement and increase private sector’s contribution in the formulation of standards, guidelines and frameworks. The head of the management team and Director- General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, stated that there was need to reshape the Agency’s future with collective leadership and individual accountability.

He implored heads of departments and units to always work with their teams for the best idea to emerge. He declared that he had done a lot in democratising the leadership by giving free hands for individuals to perform their tasks using their ideas and innovations. He said this was the only way to train and duplicate leadership such that everyone takes responsibility for their actions and decisions, adding that part of their role as management staff of the Agency was to enable subordinates to gain perspective and content as well as to think and behave rightly. “NITDA is winning today, no doubt, as we are among the top agencies in the country, but that is not enough, we need to shape our tomorrow. If we think we are winning today and we are comfortable, tomorrow we would be forgotten because what helped us to win today will not help us win tomorrow,” he asserted.

The need to develop collective leadership skills and strategically position the Agency to consolidate on the present wins for a better tomorrow, and continuous dedication to the implementation of Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021- 2024), developed two years ago, was extensively discussed at the retreat. The two-day management retreat with the theme “Connecting the dots for an Accelerated Digital Future” had resource personnel that addressed the management staff on “re-imagining NITDA’s role in Achieving a Sustainable Digital Economy in Nigeria”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Telecoms: Counting gains of GSM, 20 years on

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

This August marks 20 years of GSM revolution in Nigeria, a development that makes it possible for all Nigerians to have phones in their pockets. Despite myriads of challenges that have seen the industry players plead for help on many occasions, the telecommunications sector remains one of the major drivers of the nation’s economy. SAMSON […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC to quoted coys, registrars: Desist from selective dividend payments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned quoted companies and capital market registrars to desist from selective payments and distribution of dividends.   The Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said this yesterday at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) 10th Annual Conference, Investiture of fellows, Induction of Associates and Annual General Meeting […]
Business

Neimeth to begin N3.67bn right issue in August

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has held a Completion Board Meeting to float a Rights Issue of N3.67 billion through the Nigerian Capital market. The Rights Issue, which will commence on August 3, 2022, will be used to raise N3,679,618,625 at the cost of N1.55k per 50 Kobo share. Shareholders of the company had, in March […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica