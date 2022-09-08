NITDA pledges stakeholders’ involvement in policy formulation

The management of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged to consider its stakeholders in formulating policies, programme and projects, as well as regulatory instruments that would further boast developmental regulation role for a sustainable digital economy. It stated this during its 2-day annual retreat held in Lagos. The agency reiterated its decision to consistently focus on prioritising the needs of its stakeholders. It also emphasised a bottom-up approach as a modified method to its stakeholders’ engagement and increase private sector’s contribution in the formulation of standards, guidelines and frameworks. The head of the management team and Director- General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, stated that there was need to reshape the Agency’s future with collective leadership and individual accountability.

He implored heads of departments and units to always work with their teams for the best idea to emerge. He declared that he had done a lot in democratising the leadership by giving free hands for individuals to perform their tasks using their ideas and innovations. He said this was the only way to train and duplicate leadership such that everyone takes responsibility for their actions and decisions, adding that part of their role as management staff of the Agency was to enable subordinates to gain perspective and content as well as to think and behave rightly. “NITDA is winning today, no doubt, as we are among the top agencies in the country, but that is not enough, we need to shape our tomorrow. If we think we are winning today and we are comfortable, tomorrow we would be forgotten because what helped us to win today will not help us win tomorrow,” he asserted.

The need to develop collective leadership skills and strategically position the Agency to consolidate on the present wins for a better tomorrow, and continuous dedication to the implementation of Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021- 2024), developed two years ago, was extensively discussed at the retreat. The two-day management retreat with the theme “Connecting the dots for an Accelerated Digital Future” had resource personnel that addressed the management staff on “re-imagining NITDA’s role in Achieving a Sustainable Digital Economy in Nigeria”.

