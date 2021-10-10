News

NITDA stresses importance of capacity building at workplace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has disclosed that learning and development have come a long way in shaping the workplace in Nigeria in terms of human capacity development.

 

President and Chairman of Council, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, made this known in an address at a meeting of stakeholders in Lagos, where she underscored the importance of what NITAD has achieved in the Learning and Development space in Nigeria.

 

She urged Learning and Development professionals to be resilient and collaborate in order to raise the bar to meet the needs of learners.

 

In addition, Igbeyi noted that content design; development and delivery should be blended with curate and right fit for purpose training.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Envoy, NIDCOM condemn murder of Nigerian in Italy, call for justice 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as well as the Nigerian community in Italy have demanded full investigation into the murder of a Nigerian housewife, Rita Amenze, in Italy. Giving an update on the event, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa stated that the estranged husband, […]
News

Enugu Psychiatric hospital opens bid for 2020 projects

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu yesterday held Technical Bid Opening for its 2020 Capital Projects. Its Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Monday Igwe during the exercise declared that the Federal Government’s insistence on strict compliance to National Procurement Act was a veritable demonstration of its fight against corruption. The technical bid, which was divided […]
News

188 new cases as Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections exceed 56,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total figure of coronavirus infections surpassed 56,000 on Friday as 188 new cases were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for September 11, 2020. Lagos topped the list of states with 47 new infections, followed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica