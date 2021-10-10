NITDA stresses importance of capacity building at workplace

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has disclosed that learning and development have come a long way in shaping the workplace in Nigeria in terms of human capacity development.

President and Chairman of Council, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, made this known in an address at a meeting of stakeholders in Lagos, where she underscored the importance of what NITAD has achieved in the Learning and Development space in Nigeria.

She urged Learning and Development professionals to be resilient and collaborate in order to raise the bar to meet the needs of learners.

In addition, Igbeyi noted that content design; development and delivery should be blended with curate and right fit for purpose training.

