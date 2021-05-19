NITDA to empower Nigeria’s digital entrepreneurs

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has initiated a new start-up innovation to empower Nigerian digital entrepreneurs. This was disclosed yesterday during a virtual media parley organised by a foreign group, ‘ Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative.’ NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, said his agency was partnering with the foreign group to ensure that Nigerian digital entrepreneurs were linked to a better business network that would help them explore more digital opportunities. Abdullahi noted that COVID- 19 had revealed that; “Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative,’ was a programme that would help Nigerian digital entrepreneurs to achieve the impossible. He also said that his agency carefully selected the foreign group based on its reputation in catalysing start-ups. “NITDA and MassChallenge have partnered to catalyse and support a national start-up community in Nigeria. MassChallenge is well known as a global network of zero-equity start-up accelerators.” According to him, COVID- 19 provided an opportunity “to do the big things we never thought possible.”

