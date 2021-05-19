News

NITDA to empower Nigeria’s digital entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has initiated a new start-up innovation to empower Nigerian digital entrepreneurs. This was disclosed yesterday during a virtual media parley organised by a foreign group, ‘ Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative.’ NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, said his agency was partnering with the foreign group to ensure that Nigerian digital entrepreneurs were linked to a better business network that would help them explore more digital opportunities. Abdullahi noted that COVID- 19 had revealed that; “Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria Initiative,’ was a programme that would help Nigerian digital entrepreneurs to achieve the impossible. He also said that his agency carefully selected the foreign group based on its reputation in catalysing start-ups. “NITDA and MassChallenge have partnered to catalyse and support a national start-up community in Nigeria. MassChallenge is well known as a global network of zero-equity start-up accelerators.” According to him, COVID- 19 provided an opportunity “to do the big things we never thought possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo PDP asks judge to withdraw from suit over party congress

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The People Democratic Party in Ondo State (PDP) has asked the Chief Judge of the state to reassign its case pending before Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of the Ondo State High Court.   There have been disputes in some local governments over outcome of the PDP local and the state congresses.   While some members had […]
News Top Stories

Imo North bye-election: Appeal court sacks Araraume as APC candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

With less than 24 hours to the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo North bye-election. Delivering judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, declared that Mr. Frank Ibezim, was the authentic candidate of the APC […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Ortom’s absence paralyses Benue govt’s activities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Normal official activities in Benue State have been paralysed in recent weeks over the absence of Governor Samuel Ortom from office. The governor has stayed away from office over reported contact with top government functionaries said to have tested positive for coronavirus.   New Telegraph observed that days before the Armed Forces Day cerebration, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica