News Top Stories

NITDA to leverage emerging technologies for job creation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that the Nigerian government is targeting more job creation through the promotion of emerging technologies.

 

The Director-General of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said there are now deliberate attempts to set up mechanisms that would coordinate the emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), etc., which will lead to the engagement of the society, especially the youth, innovators and the entrepreneurs.

 

Speaking at a Virtual Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2021 as a panelist, Inuwa, who was represented by the Ag. Director, Digital Economic Development department of the Agency, Engr Salisu Kaka, said that NITDA is a critical player under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, that is committed to implementing the Nigerian Digital Economic Policy and Strategy.

 

He said the agency in its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021-2024, has identified the importance of promoting and exploiting the emerging technologies. This, he said, was in line with the digital economy policy of the government. “In that policy, there is a need to develop a digital Nigeria by exploiting emerging technologies,” he said.

 

He further stated that promotion of the emerging technologies will improve the economy of the country. According to him, it was imperative to engage the youths because they are the direct beneficiaries of the enormous data generated by the Internet of Things, 5G technologies, and Big Data Analytics.

 

 

He said that the agency has set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence as well as the Office of Nigerian Digital Innovation, which will both create enabling environments that will allow exploration of these technologies and ensure effective use. He added that innovations come with disruptions of normal processes, and was, therefore, necessary to come up with regulations.

 

He said that the government’s responsibility is to ensure that policy provisions are put in place to ensure inclusion of private business owners. “Private business owners don’t exploit where there is no potential. So, it is important for the government to put in place interventions that will be attractive” the DG added. He said that the Agency developed an initiative called, ‘National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA)’, with the aim of bringing emerging technologies, such as the IoT’s and the 5G technology into the agricultural sector. “We piloted this initiative in 2019 and 2020 and it has given great results”, Abdullahi stated. He further disclosed that another initiative; the ‘National Adopted Schools for Smart Education (NASSE)’, was launched by the agency with the aim of incorporating these emerging technologies into the educational sector as well, and expanding the potentials of the sector.

 

The DG noted that the regulatory approach adopted by NITDA, which is a developmental regulation, was essential in creating a plain level ground for business regulations where these emerging technologies will be effectively utilized, thereby realizing the economic diversification of the nation and the African continent at large.

 

“At NITDA, we have refocused our process of making these policies user friendly, because it encourages participation of the private sector and the society, towards the development of these regulatory provisions for the 5G technology and other emerging technologies, which is why we refer to it as developmental regulations,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Kamala Harris takes oath of office

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, takes the oath of office as the first female, African American, Asian and Woman Vice President of the United States of America from Justice Anna Sotomayor First Latina to serve on the US Supreme Court. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting […]
News

Insecurity: You’re not worthy to be elders, NEF tells YCE

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

For writing to the United Nations about some of the happenings across Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has lambasted the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), saying they deserve to forfeit the title of elders. This is as they also insisted that YCE’s actions were threatening the security and integrity of the country. NEF also […]
News Top Stories

Katsina abduction: Bandits’ve dared Buhari –Sultan

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the abduction of about 600 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, as a daring move to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.   The monarch, who spoke through the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica