NITDA to Nigerians: Stop sharing sensitive information on WhatsApp

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) yesterday advised Nigerians to limit the sharing of sensitive personal information on private messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp. In a statement issued by NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar, the agency also called the attention of Nigerians to a recent change in WhatsApp privacy policy and its security implication for citizens. The statement was titled; ‘WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Implication for Nigerian users.’

Among the data collected by the messaging site, NITDA noted, were account info, status info, messages, location details, transaction and payment data, connections, usage and log information, and internet protocol address. After engaging with Facebook on what the new policy meant for Nigerians, the agency stated that citizens may also want to explore other platforms with the same functionality while watching out for their data sharing and privacy practices.

“NITDA under Section 6 (f) of the NITDA Act 2007 wishes to provide this advisory to Nigerians to address Nigerian concerns on changes to Whatsapp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which took effect on 15th May, 2021,” the statement read.

