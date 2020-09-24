NITDA to partner Nigerian Army on simulation

The National Information Technology Development Agency has indicated its willingness to form an alliance with the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria, a formation of the Nigerian Army to establish a simulation Centre for the military. The NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this recently when he hosted the Director-General, LFSCN, Major General Garba Sani Abdullahi, at the agency’s corporate headquarters, Abuja. The DG observed that the adoption of technologies in executing warfare has become pronounced more than ever before as war is not being fought by physical presence but through technology.

“We can work with you to develop a simulation centre where arms and ammunition could be simulated and used for training,” he said. Abdullahi stressed that NITDA wass organising Innovative Challenge for youths to come up with homegrown innovations and we can integrate the idea of coming up with simulating military hardware for the centre. He said: “We are working on an innovation challenge. We can call on people to compete and bid for such ideas and we work with them to develop something.

NITDA will be willing to assist the startups to come solutions that can be developed into products.” He stated further that the agency would as well help the formation to build the capacity of its personnel on identified areas of skill gaps. “On capacity building, we can do that.

NITDA’s mandate empowers us to build the digital skills of Nigerians. We urge you to work with our team to identify your capacity building needs. We can do some training online through our virtual learning platforms and some could be done physically.

“We have a lot in common because technology makes your work efficient and effective. We do research and develop the IT sector. Our regulations cut across all sectors because everybody needs technology to survive. So you can avail us the type of digital capacity you would want to build so we can come up with it or develop a generic curriculum for you in those areas,” he noted. Earlier, Major General Abdullahi said that the Centre decided to visit NITDA to advance the discussion on possible areas of interventions it could get from the Agency, adding that war is now technological fought now than before.

