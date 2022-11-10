NITDA to train 30,000 youths on blockchain technology

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum Blockchain Solutions has announced the launch of the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship 2022 Scheme. In a statement co-signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, and the Co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega, the programme is aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skills in emerging technologies. Announcing the scheme, the Director General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said the scholarship will help to “accelerate blockchain adoption in Nigeria and make Nigeria a global player in the blockchain industry.” He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarship to become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution.”

He added: “The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The development of NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) is a instrategic plan for achieving the NDEPS. “In continuance to providing massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA has kick-started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country.

“Therefore, the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship (NBS) programme will enable the participants to gain new skills that will help them take their ventures to the next level. “As blockchain technology is still in its infancy and heralds the fourth industrial revolution, this is an opportunity for Africa to bridge the technology gap with other continents by becoming early adopters and professionals in the blockchain industry.” The scheme has Domineum Blockchain Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Academy as the course content provider. Reacting to the announcement, the co-founder of Domineum, Mr. Mohammed Jega, reiterated its commitment to delivering “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions.” Also speaking, the Course Coordinator and Country CTO of Domineum, Calistus Igwilo, said: “Blockchain will power the next generation data and the courses are carefully designed to equip participants with the right skills to become professionals and help shape the future of the blockchain industry.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...