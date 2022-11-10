Business

NITDA to train 30,000 youths on blockchain technology

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum Blockchain Solutions has announced the launch of the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship 2022 Scheme. In a statement co-signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, and the Co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega, the programme is aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skills in emerging technologies. Announcing the scheme, the Director General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said the scholarship will help to “accelerate blockchain adoption in Nigeria and make Nigeria a global player in the blockchain industry.” He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarship to become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution.”

He added: “The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The development of NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) is a instrategic plan for achieving the NDEPS. “In continuance to providing massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA has kick-started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country.

“Therefore, the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship (NBS) programme will enable the participants to gain new skills that will help them take their ventures to the next level. “As blockchain technology is still in its infancy and heralds the fourth industrial revolution, this is an opportunity for Africa to bridge the technology gap with other continents by becoming early adopters and professionals in the blockchain industry.” The scheme has Domineum Blockchain Solutions as the implementing partner and BSV Blockchain Academy as the course content provider. Reacting to the announcement, the co-founder of Domineum, Mr. Mohammed Jega, reiterated its commitment to delivering “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions.” Also speaking, the Course Coordinator and Country CTO of Domineum, Calistus Igwilo, said: “Blockchain will power the next generation data and the courses are carefully designed to equip participants with the right skills to become professionals and help shape the future of the blockchain industry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Regional bank tackles FG over unfriendly port environment

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

African Development Bank (AfDB) has urged the Federal Government to transform Nigerian ports for efficiency in order to support industrial manufacturing sector. Findings revealed that as at December 2020, no fewer than 500,000 containers laden with raw materials were trapped at the ports.   The uncleared consignments, which belong to manufacturing companies and traders, were […]
Business

Laseinde: CIOs key to Nigeria’s digital economic agenda

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Chief Executive Officer of Edniesal Consulting, Mrs. Biola laseinde, has emphasised the need for more motivations for Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in the various organisation as they hold the key to the country’s digital economy. According to her, efforts being put in place by the CIOs at their various organisations will lead to the […]
Business

Agric: Concern over stalled $700m funding for Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Stakeholders in agric sector have stated that the inability of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to secure $770 million for its operations in 19 countries, including Nigeria, following COVID-19 and global economic meltdown could spell doom for Nigeria’s food system, exacerbating fresh hunger and food price increase. UNWEP added that failure to raise the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica