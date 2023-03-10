Nitrate exposure in drinking water tied to prostate cancer risk – Study

New research led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain, has found that nitrate ingested over the course of a person’s adult lifetime through the consumption of tap water and bottled water could be a risk factor for prostate cancer. Findings of the study are published in ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’.

In the research, which also suggested that diet plays an important role, the researchers found that eating plenty of fibre, fruit/vegetables and vitamin C could reduce the negative effect of nitrate in drinking water. The aim of the study was to assess whether there was an association between the ingestion of waterborne nitrate and trihalomethanes (THMs) and the risk of prostate cancer. Nitrate and THMs are two of the most common contaminants in drinking water. The nitrate present in the water comes from agricultural fertilisers and manure from intensive livestock farming; it is washed into aquifers and rivers by rainfall. “Nitrate is a compound that is a part of nature, but we have altered its natural cycle,” explained Cristina Villanueva, an ISGlobal researcher specialised in water pollution.

