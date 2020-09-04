NITT, ABG Group to float 15,000 luxury buses

…create 250,000 jobs via PPP

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is partnering with ABG Nationwide Unity Transport (NUT) Company to float 15,000 luxury buses to improve road transport system in the country. The tripartite agreement which involves the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) is expected to create 250,000 jobs through the Public Private Partnership (PPP). Director General/Chief Executive of NITT, Dr. Bayero Farah, disclosed this during a meeting with the Chairman of ABG Group and Nationwide Unit Transport (NUT) Company, Alhaji Bawa Garba and the management team of NITT. Bayero said: “We are happy to have ABG to partner with. We have the capacity and expertise to make this project a reality. And Nigeria has the market to accommodate 15,000 vehicles.” X-raying the viability of the venture, Bayero said that a “large number of Nigerians depend on public transportation, especially by road. Hence, mobility will improve for Nigerians when this scheme becomes a reality.”

