Nivea Men boosts HIFL for next season

The organisers of Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), PACE Sports and EntertainmentMarketing Ltd (PSEM) have confirmed that one of the world’s largest skincare manufacturer, Beiersdorf, has joined the league of sponsors of Nigeria’s largest private collegiate football competition.

 

With the sponsorship deal, Beiersdorf Nigeria is set to sponsor HiFL with one of its foremost brands, NIVEA Men for the 2021 season.

 

Announcing the sponsorship, Beiersdorf ’s Managing Director, Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Harrison, opined,“Nivea Men is thrilled to come on board as HiFL’s O5cial Men’s Grooming Partner in 2021.

 

The partnership will enable us to support the nurturing of football talent among Nigerian youth whileconnecting with our young future consumers through a sport the whole country is passionate about.

 

We look forward to the upcoming collaboration and an exciting sporting football league in 2021.

 

 

