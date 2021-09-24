News

NIWA acquires 20 patrol boats, inaugurates task force

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has inaugurated three out of the 20 newly acquired patrol boats in Lagos. Also, the authority inaugurated a 40-man task force yesterday to reduce accident and stem the cycle criminalities on waterways. The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, said the authority would soon commence online registration of boat operators for easy identification by the security agents and to promote their business activities along the inland waters. He added that the 40-man task force outfit would police the waters and monitor the activities of the boat drivers and their promoters.
Moghalu, who stressed the need by NIWA to enforce discipline in the operation of boats, vessels, barges and other crafts operating on the nation’s inland waterways, said the authority was determined to stamp out the activities of illicit boat drivers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NMA apologises to Nigerians, patients over NARD strike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), yesterday apologised to Nigerians, especially patients at various government hospitals, over the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).   The Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Dr Enema Amodu, made the plea on Sunday in Abuja, while addressing journalists over the NARD strike.   […]
News

PDP to Ganduje: ‘You are a barefaced treasury looter’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Opposition party slams Kano gov over Obaseki comments   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, as a barefaced treasury looter, who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption. The PDP described as a huge […]
News

NEITI queries low revenue contribution from solid minerals sector

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said considering the abundant minerals resources in the country, the low revenue from the solid minerals sector as contribution to the economy is unacceptable.   Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, had queried the contributions from the sector while playing host to members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica