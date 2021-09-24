NIWA acquires 20 patrol boats, inaugurates task force

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has inaugurated three out of the 20 newly acquired patrol boats in Lagos. Also, the authority inaugurated a 40-man task force yesterday to reduce accident and stem the cycle criminalities on waterways. The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, said the authority would soon commence online registration of boat operators for easy identification by the security agents and to promote their business activities along the inland waters. He added that the 40-man task force outfit would police the waters and monitor the activities of the boat drivers and their promoters.

Moghalu, who stressed the need by NIWA to enforce discipline in the operation of boats, vessels, barges and other crafts operating on the nation’s inland waterways, said the authority was determined to stamp out the activities of illicit boat drivers.

