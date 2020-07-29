Business

NIWA deploys floating jetties on inland waterways

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has deployed 40 feet floating jetties to convey commuters following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repairs.

 

Its Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, explained that the floating jetties would alleviate the suffering of the over 33,000 commuters who ply the important link bridge in and out of the island. Shesaidthatthealternatetransportationserviceswould helpreducetraffic, save users of the bridge of stress, loss of valuable man hour and also ease vehicular movement of goods andservicesoutof Lagos Island.

 

According to her, the floating jetties would complement the flagging off of four new water transportation routes located at Adekunle, under the Third Mainland Bridge outward Oworonshoki from Yaba, another at Lekki Phase One by NIWA Police Post, Oyingbo and at Oworonshoki inbound the Island.

 

Already, two of the four new routes – Adekunle (Yaba) and Lekki Phase One – have been opened by the Authority for immediate operation, while the remaining two at Oworoshonki and Oyingbo would be put to use after minor dredging of the waterfront.

 

Braimah stressed that security would be provided round the clock at the identified take off points by NIWA Police and sister security agencies, while the organised boat operators in Lagos would man the daily operation at the new jetties.

