NIWA ignores Baro Port road in N12.89bn capital projects

The rehabilitation of road that will make the 111 years old Baro River Port functional is not mentioned in the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)’s N12.89 billion capital expenditure in its 2022 appropriation bill.

However, the Authority has allocated N1.70 billion for some community roads, which have no link with ports in the country, while some equipment at the N6 billion Baro River port re-constructed in 2019 are disintegrating and gathering dusts.

Presently, a mobile harbour crane, transit shed, administrative block, fire hydrant system, water treatment plant, reach stacker, 100KVA power generating set and three forklifts of various tonnages are rusting away at the port.

Findings revealed that moves to make the Baro Port serve the purpose for which it was rehabilitated since 2019 had been botched by 16 kiliometres dilapidated road leading to the port.

In this year’s budget, NIWA would spend N1.70 billion on construction/provision of some roads, noting that the rehabilitation of ijowa-Ejuku Omuo road in Yagba East/West Kogi would cost N250 million, while N900 million was earmarked for the construction of Ogbom, grading of SKC to Iyeh and Okegado/Okeoba bridge, completion of Obada, Makutu Offin, Oyi to Igbata and Whith A Bridge in Ododi.

The Authority also explained that the construction/rehabilitation of road at Unguwar Liman, S/Gida Sani Sarkin Unguwar Maikawo in Laburtarka House, Katsina State, would cost N550 million.

The contract of Baro River Port was awarded to a Chinese a firm, CGCC Global Project Nigeria Limited, in 2019. The contract was first awarded in 2011/12 at a cost of N2.56 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to the Chinese company, but was inflated to N6 billion because of delay.

Also, in this year budget, NIWA said personnel cost would take N1.07 billion, salary, N933.03 million; salaries and wages, N933.03 million.

Also, allowances and social contribution would gulp N136.75 million; allowances, N180,000; regular allowances, N180,000; social contributions, N136.57 million; National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), N45.52 million; contributory pension – employer’s contribution, N91.04 million; fixed assets purchase, N420 million; purchase of fixed assets – general, 420 million; purchase of fire fighting equipment, N120 million; purchases of surveying equipment, N50 million; purchase of ship spare/ maintenance, N250 million; construction/ provision, N9.59 million; construction/provision of fixed assets – general, N9.59 billion; construction/provision of water-ways N7.89 billion; other capital projects, N2.88 billion; acquisition of non-tangible assets, N2.88 billion; research and development, N2.77 billion.

On the construction of an inland river port and supply of cargo handling equipment at Lokoja, the Authority earmarked N780 million; construction of inland river port at Oguta, Imo State, N350 million; river works from Warri to Baro N600 million; bathymetric survey and channelisation of River Utor from Estuary to Ebu, Delta State, N170 million; bathymetric survey within Lake Chad axis: Potash Dam to Fillin Bodo, Dabar Wazam to Kangalam, Fillin Bodo to Palkimi to Madayi & Fish Dam to Sigir to Madayi, N150 million; reconstruction of NIWA Marina Jetty, Lagos, N48.07 million; buoying, mapping and charting of NIWA right of way and navigational channel, N254.60 million; rock blasting on waterways, N225 million; provision of river guide (PILOTAGE), N50 million; design/ construction of Makurdi River port facilities, N400 million; supply of multipurpose water hyacinth clearing equipment N55.5 million; procurement of dredger and other related equipment/ vessels, N800 million; procurement of fire fighting vessels/ trucks, N120 million; maintenance/ rehabilitation of workshop machineries and purchase of machine tools and accessories, N250 million; establishment and equipping of search and rescue stations, establishment and equipping of search and rescue stations at 15 NIWA facilities, N170 million; construction of seven jetties and four ramps and completion of Idah and Agenebode jetties, N400 million; consultancy services on public private partnership (PPP), N40 million; monitoring and evaluation equipment and related services/ exercise N41.48 million; mechanical/ manual clearing of water hyacinths, floating debris, wastes, etc. from the six geo- political zones of Nigerian inland waterways, N500 million.

