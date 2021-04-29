NIWA MD, Moghalu, joins Anambra governorship race

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has officially declared his intention to join the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a ceremony yesterday at the APC state secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Moghalu, who was a one time national auditor of the party, said the need to reposition Anambra and link the state to the Federal Government, informed his decision to run. “Anambra State needs a platform to be connected to the Federal Government at the centre. That is why it is crucial for the state to elect APC, so that the bounties of the present Federal Government will trickle down more to the state. Already, the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot for Anambra State and the South-East in general. If this party is elected to control our state, more democracy dividends will come.”
