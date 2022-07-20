NIWA partners Bangladesh to develop waterways

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Republic of Bangladesh have agreed to collaborate to enhance activities in the waterways of Nigeria and Bangladesh. The Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, disclosed this when the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nigeria, Masudur Rahman, led a delegation to visit him in Abuja. Moghalu explained that NIWA would engage its counterparts in Bangladesh in order to gain from their experience.

The managing director noted that of the over 10,000 kilometers of waterways in the country, only about 3,500 kilometers is navigable all year round, noting that the remaining 5,600 or 5,800 could still be opened for navigation. He said: “It may interest you to know that by water, you can reach 28 states in Nigeria, out of our 36 states if we develop our waterways.

“So there is quite a lot we are going to learn from you. We are going to share ideas. We’re going to see how wherever you have gained so much mileage. We know both Bangladesh and Nigeria are all developing countries. So there is nothing wrong with our learning from each other and our sharing of ideas. “There are also some areas where we have strength, which Bangladesh will also learn, so, I want to assure you that NIWA accept the invitation.

We are going to work out the modalities, we’re going to visit, we’re going to engage our counterparts in Bangladesh so that we can gain from their experience.” Also, the ambassador said that his country had about 800 rivers with 52 international rivers from India, China, Nepal with a huge delta. Rahman explained that one of the things the country had done was to devise means of turning its challenges due to excess water into opportunities.

He said: “I have seen in the south of Nigeria that you have more rivers and these rivers can be a huge source of marine products, that can give huge resources and create lots of job opportunities if it can be organised. “The rivers can also act as connectivity between Nigeria and different regions that have a huge generation of revenue and employment as well.

In Africa, I think no country is as close as Nigeria in terms of its popularities and acquaintance in Bangladesh. “I think there is huge potential. The High Commission will give all possible cooperation in terms of your collaborations that you need to seek in dredging, river training, and creating river bed economic fishing practices.

