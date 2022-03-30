NIWA seeks security for Lagos, Onitsha ports’ transit cargoes

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said adequate security was needed for the safe passage of cargo between Lagos ports and Onitsha river port. Managing Director of the Authority, Dr George Moghalu, said it has become imperative to improve security in the nation’s maritime environment in order to enhance safe operations. After a meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the managing director described insecurity as one of the major concerns of stakeholders in the industry.

He said: “We also use this opportunity to request support and encouragement from the navy with regards to the issue of providing us with adequate security for safe passage in the Nigerian territory, especially with the movement of cargos between Lagos and Onitsha. “We require the support of the navy to provide the needed security for us to be able to move cargo from point A to point B and that has been the major concern of most of the importers, who are aligning with us. “The issue of insecurity is not a personal business, it’s all our business; every agency must be committed to it.

The Nigerian Navy has been quite supportive, the army, everybody has been quite supportive to make sure we have a safe operating environment. “I will stand bold enough to tell you that waterway transportation is the way to go. The potentials are enormous despite the challenges. So, what we need to do and that is what we are trying to do to get people to key into this narrative.

We just need to put the infrastructure in place, making sure that we have safe passage, making sure that the baggies are available, making sure that the goods and the baggies are all insured so that nobody will have anyone to blame at the end of the day. “So, these are the basic things we are trying to put in order. I am very confident that that is the way to go and once we’re able to achieve that, we would begin to tap into these opportunities.”

