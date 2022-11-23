NIWA storms Lagos Jetty, impounds expired, fake life jackets

Thr National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has seized thousands of expired and substandard life jackets from boat operators at the Marina Jetty in Lagos. Apart from rickety crafts, the use of fake life jackets, inferior quality furniture, inadequate planning and coordination, malfunctioning of equipment have become the order of the day. Other problems are lack of capacity and technically qualified personnel, safety standards, security and technology. The exercise carried ouby the Lagos Area office enforcement team led to seizure of thousand of substandard life jackets, which were destroyed by the authority. Its Lagos Area Manager, Engr. Sarat Braimah, said that the exercise was a routine one embarked upon by the area office, noting that life jacket was a life saver, especially when there is an accident.

Braimah noted the users were at risk of losing their lives using old or fake jackets. She said: “This is a routine exercise, it is never started today. We need to remove all fake substandard life jackets from circulation. If an item that was suppose to save people during time of emergency can’t then why do we strap it around our body?

“When accident occurs, life jacket is to keep you floating for some hours before help should come but in this aspect, because of the nature of the life jackets, it becomes increasingly impos-sible to do that, so to save lives, we need to impound them.

The exercise will be continuous and we will continue catching them unaware until we fully sanitise the system.” Findings by New Telegraph revealed that no fewer than 10million are ferried by rickety boats and unlicensed sailors in a chaotic and disorderly manner to various destinations on the inland waterways monthly, 20 per cent of the voyagers are living in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that early in the year, Braimah gave the warning to boat owners, passengers, jetty owners and community leaders when she led a sensitisation visit to all riverine communities in Lagos State. Braimah, who handed over standard life jackets to community heads at Sagbo-Koji riverine area, explained that the safety code was to curb recurring boat accidents and lost of lives of Nigerians.

However, the Baales of Anthony Avime, Sagbo Koji; Houeto Bernard, Whla Koji and Sohome Bishop Koji explained that their indigenes were very stubborn people and do not like to conform with safety rules on sailing. According to them, “our people are stubborn, they don’t want to wear life jackets, we in our various villages have put laws and regulations in place guiding sailing, the people would always flout the rules, including the visitors in our town. We want to implore NIWA to use force and to send uniformed men to these jetties so that they would comply.” On the other hand, women at Irede and Ikaare communities said that they refused to use life jackets because most of them were dirty and smelling. The villagers also advised that the NIWA task force officials stationed at various jetties should always be rotated every week in order to avoid them being compromised.

According to her, night sailing beyond 7pm, boat drivers license violation, driving boats without paddles, driving unregistered boats, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving rickety and leaking boat, driving unnamed boats would attract jail term. Others includes; driving without standard life jackets, passengers manifest violation, fire extinguisher violation, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fighting at jetty, obstructing task force on duty as well as overloading violation would lead to severe sanction.

Like Loading...