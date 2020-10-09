NIWA: Waterways to attract investments, create jobs

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, has assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to develop the sector to create jobs for Nigerians and also attract investors to the country. Muoghalu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, in Abuja.

He noted that in line with NIWA’s resolve to improve and ease means of transportation, the agency recently transported containers through Barges safely from Onne to Onitsha. He commended the Permanent Secretary on her appointment and pledged his support and indeed NIWA, to enable her succeed. His words: “Your coming to the Ministry this time is by the grace of God and we assure you of our commitment; we want you to succeed because if you succeed, we succeed.” Responding, Ajani congratulated NIWA for successfully transporting containers through river barges from Onne to Onitsha.

She further restated the Federal Government’s determination to execute the objectives of the national transport policy as they affect inland Waterways. She further stated that the multimodal transport system being adopted by NIWA would free the roads from the heavy haulage, thereby, promoting longevity of roads.

The Permanent Secretary said that this would boost growth of the economy as well as create jobs for the citizenry. Ajani said that the ultimate goal of the Ministry of Transportation was to remove the notorious gridlock at Apapa, Lagos, by moving goods through inland waterways. She explained that this motive informed why rails were being connected to the ports so that people and goods could be moved from one point to another.

