NIWA: We’ll remove 100,000 trailers from Nigeria’s roads

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. George Moghalu, yesterday disclosed plans by the agency to make the inland waterways navigable in order to decongest the seaports and pull out about 100,000 trailers from the roads. In a chat with journalists in Abuja, Moghalu expressed excitement over the recent arrival of a commercial barge at the Onitsha River Port, Anambra State, saying it was the first in forty two years. Moghalu, who was angling for the governorship of Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated NIWA’s commitment to the movement of cargoes and persons through the country’s waterways.

He argued that the ports would be decongested once the inland waterways become operational and heavy cargoes could be transported using barges. According to him, the usage of the waterways would avert the problems associated with deploying thousands of articulated heavy duty vehicles to freight cargoes that had contributed to the dilapidation of major roads in the country.

“In NIWA presently, I am doing everything I can. For example you may be aware that for 42 years Onitsha port was designed and built, it was under my administration that the first commercial barge came there. “We are doing everything we can to make sure that our river ports, those that are under construction are completed and that they are functional, because I believe very strongly that the only way you can address the issue of ports congestion, infrastructural decay is to make our water ways functional, because all over the world bulk cargo are either moved by water or rail.

