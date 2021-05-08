Niyi Akinmolayan fingers ‘classism’ as biggest challenge of Nollywood

Director, Niyi Akinmolayan, has opened up on one of the biggest challenges faced in new Nollywood. Akinmolayan in an interview with Saturday Telegraph at the OSMD Summit which took place on Thursday in Ibadan, with the tag; ‘Content as the New Oil: The Place of the Pacesetters,’ described how new Nollywood, a term used to describe films made after the rebirth of cinema in the Nigerian film industry struggles with clas- sism. Asked what the biggest challenge facing the film industry is, he said; “Classism is a big problem in new Nollywood.

But I won’t start that discussion today.” The filmmaker’s further stated that the industry struggles with an elitist culture where certain opportunities are available to a certain class. “There’s classism, and there’s privilege. Both are combining in a not great way because of the steep requirements to break in. I say this as a beneficiary of both. Figuring out how to democratise access is a problem with no obvious solutions.” Though Akinmolayan’s statement did not speak of a personal experience, it comes amid recent talks of cabals

