News

Njaba killings: Eyewitnesses fault police claim

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

No fewer than three of the participants in the ill-fated stakeholders’ meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, have described the claim by the police that they were not notified about the meeting, as untrue. One of the locals, who attended the meeting at Nnenasa, Njaba Local Government Area, where two traditional rulers were shot dead by assailants, said the police were properly notified of the meeting and a police team was on ground at the meeting. The native, who said he is from Ibele in the Umuaka community in the Local Government Area, further said that almost everyone in attendance saw the Operation Search and Flush team at the venue of the meeting and it would be unfair to say the police were not notified. He said: “They were actually the reason some of the people were emboldened to attend the meeting.

They left the Council less than an hour after the meeting commenced. Just before they left, a number of persons had noticed that the council Chairman, Emeka Iheanacho was arguing with their (police) leader on why he could pull out his men after the meeting had already commenced. It was later gathered that they said that they were summoned by their Com-mander to Owerri. About an hour or two after the police team left, the hoodlums struck.

“So, to say the least, it is offensive for the police to say that they were not notified about the meeting. And, if they were patrolling Njaba like they assured, they obviously would not miss a gathering of that nature. “If not that the Chairman is still tied up with efforts to save others who are still in critical conditions at the hospitals, I am sure he would have had an answer to this unjust claim.” The police, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, said that they were not notified about the meeting so as to provide adequate security.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: We don’t expect any miracle from new IGP – ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it does not expect any miracle in the security situation the country despite the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as new Inspector General of Police. ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu in a statement, decried the spate of insecurity in the country, and said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal […]
News

Resolve IPPIS crisis to avert industrial disharmony, NLC warns

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has called on the Minister of Finance to wade into the crisis surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Integrated System (IPPIS), in order to avoid industrial disharmony in the public tertiary education sector. This was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, […]
News

Clerics tasked to assist in fighting hunger, poverty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Reverend Wisdom Madukwe of Tehillah Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), has called on all clergies and religious leaders in Nigeria to reciprocatethegestureof whatthey receivefromGodbyrendering assistancetotheless- privileged. Madukwe, who is the President of Tehillah Arena Gospel Centre, Aba, Abia State, said this during the “Operation Feed 1000 Persons” programme organized by the foundation to commemorate his birthday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica