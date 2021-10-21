Njaba killings: Eyewitnesses fault police claim

No fewer than three of the participants in the ill-fated stakeholders’ meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, have described the claim by the police that they were not notified about the meeting, as untrue. One of the locals, who attended the meeting at Nnenasa, Njaba Local Government Area, where two traditional rulers were shot dead by assailants, said the police were properly notified of the meeting and a police team was on ground at the meeting. The native, who said he is from Ibele in the Umuaka community in the Local Government Area, further said that almost everyone in attendance saw the Operation Search and Flush team at the venue of the meeting and it would be unfair to say the police were not notified. He said: “They were actually the reason some of the people were emboldened to attend the meeting.

They left the Council less than an hour after the meeting commenced. Just before they left, a number of persons had noticed that the council Chairman, Emeka Iheanacho was arguing with their (police) leader on why he could pull out his men after the meeting had already commenced. It was later gathered that they said that they were summoned by their Com-mander to Owerri. About an hour or two after the police team left, the hoodlums struck.

“So, to say the least, it is offensive for the police to say that they were not notified about the meeting. And, if they were patrolling Njaba like they assured, they obviously would not miss a gathering of that nature. “If not that the Chairman is still tied up with efforts to save others who are still in critical conditions at the hospitals, I am sure he would have had an answer to this unjust claim.” The police, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, said that they were not notified about the meeting so as to provide adequate security.

