NJC backs suit seeking review of judges’ salaries, as court fixes July 15 for ruling

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday expressed its support for a suit seeking upward review of salaries and allowances of judges in the country before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja. NJC through its counsel, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), prayed the court to grant all the reliefs sought by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Sebastine Hon who instituted the suit.

The Council informed Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae that the Nigerian government reviewed judges’ salaries in 2008; a period of 14 years ago adds that the ugly trend had inflicted untold economic hardships on Judicial Officers in the Judiciary arm of government.

NJC is the 4th Defendant in the suit, which was filed by the claimant, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN). Other Defendants in the suit are the National Assembly (1st Defendant), the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (2nd Defendant), and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (3rd Defendant).

NJC’s counsel in the matter, while adopting his written address and other processes, urged the court to uphold the suit. Adegoke expressed reservaeries tion that salaries of judicial officers have been stagnant for over 14 years without review.

Contrary to the objections of the NASS and AGF that the claimant lacks the locus standi to institute the suit, the NJC counsel reminded the court that the issue of locus standi has been liberalized all over the world especially when an issue borders on public interest. Adegoke insisted that the NASS and the AGF have failed in their duty to better the remuneration of judicial office holders.

He submitted that Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders Act 2008 is inconsistent with section 84(3) of the constitution, and therefore called for modification of the Act to bring it to conformity with the provision of the constitution. By the suit, Sebastine Hon, is praying the court to compel the defendants to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country.

An affidavit filed by Hon, in support of the originating summons, averred that as a legal practitioner, “who has practiced in all the levels of courts in Nigeria, I know that poor pay for judicial officers is seriously affecting the quality of judgments and rulings those officers are delivering and the discharge of other functions associated with their offices.”

He posited among other depositions that the current economic reality in the country requires that the salaries and allowances of the nation’s judges be urgently improved upon.

At Tuesday’s sitting, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), represented the Claimant while Charles Yoila announced appearance for National Assembly (1st Defendant), Ekene Elodimuo Principal State Counsel, Federal Ministry of Justice represented the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (3rd Defendant), while Kunle Adegoke appeared for the National Judicial Council (4th Defendant).

Awomolo adopted the four processes he filed and urged the court to grant all the reliefs. He said the 2nd Defendant who is directly involved refused to file any process before the court.

He described the act of RMAFC as impunity adding that all the parties unanimously agreed that the last salary adjustment of Judges was done in 2008, and that none of the defendants had justified the reason for refusal to obey the constitutional provision.

