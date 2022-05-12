NJC bars filing of same suits in different courts

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday barred the filing of political suits bordering on the same subject matter in different courts at the same time. The move is aimed at checking the “multiplicity of litigation of political suits in different courts of coordinate jurisdiction across the nation, resulting in conflicting orders on the same issues and facts”.

The NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the body is worried by the conflicting orders on political suits. The council had sanctioned some judges for issuing conflicting orders on political cases with the same subject matter. According to the statement, the NJC issued the policy directions on political and election-related cases to heads of courts nationwide at its 98th meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad presided over the meeting. The meeting also considered the list of candidates presented by the NJC Interview Committee and recommended 49 successful candidates for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers. The policy reads in part: “Pursuant to the powers vested in the NJC by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Schedule III, Part I, 21 (i).

“These policy directions shall apply to all suits filed in any court in Nigeria wherein the parties include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), any political party or its officers, any other person, natural or legal, suing or sued for a declaration in relation to any action taken or to compel or restrain any action or omission with respect to the affairs of a political party or any election into a public office.” The NJC said the objectives and guiding principles are meant to “recognise that courts need to embrace prudential limitations on their powers with a view to curtailing the incidences of unscrupulous forum shopping disrupting the administration of justice and the democratic process; and “Acknowledge that the circumstances necessitate further administrative measures and procedures to complement and support the judicial process.”

The council added: “Where such suits are within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, they shall be filed or received at Abuja and assigned by the Chief Judge of the Court; “All such suits wherein the cause of action arose in a State and the relief seeks a declaration or to compel or restrain a person (s), natural or legal, within that state’s territory, with no consequence outside the state, shall be filed, received, or heard only in that state; “All Heads of court shall assign cases or constitute panels with a view to forestalling the incidences of conflicting judgments and rulings; “Once facts or issues have been ruled upon, no other court or panel of coordinate jurisdiction shall be assigned or entertain suits on the same subject matter and parties shall comply or proceed on appeal to the appropriate higher Court; “Rules of Court shall require sufficient notice and publicity of actions that potentially impact other cases; “Rules of Court shall stipulate solemn disclosure duties on litigants filing actions that may impact other actions. “Heads of Court shall exercise their rulemaking and administrative powers to give effect to these Policy Directions. “These directions shall take effect from 11 May 2022.”

