NJC bars filing of same suits in different courts

The National Judicial Council (NJC) Wednesday barred the filing of political suits bordering on the same subject matter in different courts at the same time.

The move is aimed at checking the “multiplicity of litigation of political suits in different courts of coordinate jurisdiction across the nation, resulting in conflicting orders on the same issues and facts”.

The NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the body is worried by the conflicting orders on political suits.

The council had sanctioned some judges for issuing conflicting orders on political cases with the same subject matter.

According to the statement, the NJC issued the policy directions on political and election-related cases to heads of courts nationwide at its 98th meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad presided over the meeting.

The meeting also considered the list of candidates presented by the NJC Interview Committee and recommended 49 successful candidates for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers.

