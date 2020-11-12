NJC begins action on petition of judicial partiality against Justice Osiagor

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said that action is being taken concerning the petition brought by Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms against Hon. Justice Emeka Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State.

The group had dragged Justice Osiagor before the NJC over allegations of bias in the case with No: FHC/UM/PET/02/2018 filed on July 23, 2018 which is about a winding-up proceeding of a private limited liability company, Davebenlin Nigeria Limited.

The group also called on the NJC to order Justice Osiagor to desist from entertaining the said matter with the above suit No which the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri has already fixed for hearing.

In the petition signed and made available to New Telegraph in Aba by the Coordinator of the group, Mazi Eze Ohuru, and the Secretary, Ameh Ejeh, they organised their points in five sub-heading/content petition to the NJC dated October 5, 2020 again Justice Osiagor.

The Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms in the first content of their petition accused the Judge of violating his own order and disregarding process and entry of record before the court of Appeal.

They also questioned the impartiality of Justice Osiagor claiming that he had presided over meetings he summoned in his private chamber on the matter.

The group alleged in their petition that Justice Osiagor is showing favouritism to one of the parties in the case before him which is suit No: FHC/UM/PET/02/2018 prior to it moving to court of appeal.

They alleged that the Judge is receiving only one of the parties in case before him in his chamber and also pointed out that the Judge is apparently making his intentions known to one of the parties in a case before him.

