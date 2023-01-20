News

NJC condemns non-payment of retirement benefits, gratuities of state Judges

Posted on

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday condemned in strong terms, the refusal of some State Governments to pay retirement benefits of Judges at the State Judiciary. The Council said the actions of the affected States were worrisome and condemnableinall ramifications.

The position of the Council was contained in statement issued at the end of the Council’s meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in Abuja . The NJC asked the defaulting States to belt up in the discharge of their legal obligations on payment of retirement benefits to Judicial officers. The statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye reads in part: “NJC under the Chairmanship of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 100th Meeting held on 19 January 2023, deliberated on the worrisome situation whereby many Judicial Officers of the States are being owed their retirement benefits, including severance pay/ gratuity and pensions.

 

Our Reporters

