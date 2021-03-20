NJC places 2 judges on watch list over judicial misconduct

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued strong warning letters to Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court respectively over judicial misconduct. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watch list of NJC for his failure to deliver judgement within the constitutional period of 90 days, while Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his court.

The council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, arrived at this action at its 94th meeting held between March 17 and 18. According to a statement issued by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said: “The NJC considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta states, 26 successful candidates for appointment as justices of Court of Appeal and heads of court in Nigeria.” The 18 justices recommended to Court of Appeal are: Bature Isah Gafai, Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, Usman A. Musale, Jauro Ibrahim Wakili, Abba Bello Mohammed and Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma. Others are: Danlami Zama Senchi, Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Hassan Muslim Sule, Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu, Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen, Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi and Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck. Also cleared are: Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke, Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe and Bola Samuel Ademola While Justice Salisu Garba Abdullah was recommended as the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Simeon Chibuzor Amadi was recommended as Chief Judge of Rivers State, and Aisha Bashir Aliyu was recommended as Chief Judge of Nasarawa State. Sunday Omeiza Otu was recommended as Chief Judge of Kogi State and Umar Maigari Sadiq as Chief Judge of Jigawa State. Others justices are: Ngene Anagu Elvis as Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai, Chief Judge of Delta State, while Patience Onuwa Elumeze was recommended as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State. According to the statement, all the recommended candidates are expected to be swornin after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, their respective state governors, confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective state Houses of Assembly.

