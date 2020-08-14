News

NJC recommends 22 judges for appointment into appellate courts, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for federal and state judiciaries. The council also issued a letter of warning to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over misconduct. The cCouncil made the resolutions under its Chairman, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, at its second virtual meeting held on 11th and 12th August, 2020. According to a statement issued by the council’s spokesperson, Soji Oye in Abuja, the council considered the report of its investigation committee on allegation of misconduct made against Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“At the end of the deliberations, the plenary resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, following its findings on the petition written against him by Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, OON, that His Lordship refused to release a copy of the judgement delivered to the petitioner within the constitutionally-prescribed period of seven days.

“In the same vein, the council also dismissed a petition written by Mrs. Ademujimi Adenike Nancy, against Hon. Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, for want of merit. “Council also considered the Report of Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on petitions written against the following sixteen judicial officers and dismissed the allegations levelled against; Hon. Justice Ayodele Daramola, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Sulyman Kawu, Chief Judge, Kwara State, Hon. Justices I. N. Oweibo, Hadiza R. Shagari, Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa all of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justices B. A. Oke- Lawal, O. A. Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, Hon. Justice Augusta Uche Kingsley-Chukwu, High Court of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Mustapha A. Ramat, High Court, Nasarawa State, Hon. Justices M. M. Ladan, Muhammed Lawal Bello both of the High Court of Kaduna State, Hon. Justice Adamu M. Kafin Madaki, High Court of Bauchi State, Hon. Justice L. M. Boufini, High Court, Bayelsa State and Hon. Kadi Goni Kur, Sharia Court of Appeal, Borno State for either lacking in merit or being subjudice. “Similarly, at the meeting, the council considered the report of its interview committee and recommended twenty-two judicial officers as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal. “It also received the final report of the Judicial Ethics Committee and other Ad-Hoc Committees set up.

