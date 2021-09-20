NJC recommends 6 Chief Judges, 32 others as Judicial Officers

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of six Chief Judges and 32 others as Judicial Officers for some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Council at its 95th meeting, which was held in Abuja, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended the 38 successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

Those recommended as Chief Judges are Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi for Kogi State; Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha for Edo; Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin for Ondo; Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf for the FCT; Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot for Akwa Ibom and Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye for Ekiti State.

Others are Hon. Baba Gana Mahdi as Grand Kadi, Yobe; Umaru Ahmad Liman as Grand Kadi, Bauchi; Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Nasarawa; Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State, and Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman as President Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State.

Three Judges are recommended for the high court of Gombe and they are Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed; Abdussalam Muhammad and Daurabo Suleiman Sikka. Akwa Ibom has two, Effiong Asukwo Effiong and Princess Eme Daniel Ekong, Bauchi has one, Nana Fatima Jibril while Kaduna high court has two – Abdulkarim Mahmud and Eugene Michael.

The three candidates recommended for Katsina State are Kabir Shuaibu, Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi and Ibrahim Abubakar Mande; while Professor Alero Akeredolu was recommended for Ondo State.

Four successful candidates for the Oyo State High Court are Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye; Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo; Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale and Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun Kogi State has three candidates for its high court and they are: Abubakar Sule Ibrahim, Abdullah Sulyman as well as Aminu Ali Eri.

The two Kadis for Gombe Sharia Court of Appeal are Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala while the four for Bauchi are Musa Sani Abubakar; Mahdi Manga; Khamis Al- Hamidallah Muhammad and Sani Musa, with Ondo State having one in person of Orimisan James Okorisa and Oyo Customary Court of Appeal having Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo.

