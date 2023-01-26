Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

NJC recommends appointments of 84 Judges, 9 Heads of Courts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine heads of courts and 84 other judicial officers as part of concerted efforts to prepare for challenges that may arise for Judiciary in the coming general elections. The recommended persons would after appointments serve at the federal and state courts in the country. This was contained in a statement issued by the Council in Abuja. The Council noted that the candidates were presented for recommendations by its panel of interview during its 100th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The statement by NJC’S Director of Information, Soji Oye listed those recommended for posts of Chief Judges to include Justice Muhammad Tukur Mu’azu Aliyu for Kaduna, Justice Majebi Josiah Joe for Kogi, Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun for Ondo, Justice Halima Sa’addiya Mohammed for Gombe and Justice Lilian Abai for Abia State. Others are Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi, Kwara State, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal, President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Patrick Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.

A breakdown of the recommended 84 judicial officers showed that four are for the Ondo High Court and they are Akinbinu Sylvester Femi, Leonard Boyede Ologun, Bolatito Florence Ajibade and Akinwumi Bankole Jacob. Apart from the recommended seven high court Judges for Kaduna State, the NJC also sought for appointment of five Kadis for the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal and they are Aminu Ahmad Jumare, Nuhu Mahmud, Murtala Nasir, Abdulrahman Ibrahim and Mahdi Muhammad Suraj. The NJC statement indicated that all recommended candidates would be sworn-in upon approval of their recommendations by their respective governors and State Houses of Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: No amount of blackmail can resolve PDP crisis

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to take definite steps towards entrenching equity, fairness and justice in the affairs of the main opposition party, stressing that no amount of blackmail can resolve the crisis rocking the party. The governor made the remark yesterday at the […]
News

Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Posted on Author Reporter

    Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained democtratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi marched again including in Mandalay and the central town of Myingyan where police opened […]
News Top Stories

CDD fears rate of violence, fake news, threat to peaceful conduct of poll

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed concern over the high rate of fake news and all sorts of misinformation being spread around in the build up to Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The CDD also laments that acts of violence and unsubstantiated news would be a major obstacle to the success […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica