NJC recommends appointments of 84 Judges, 9 Heads of Courts

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine heads of courts and 84 other judicial officers as part of concerted efforts to prepare for challenges that may arise for Judiciary in the coming general elections. The recommended persons would after appointments serve at the federal and state courts in the country. This was contained in a statement issued by the Council in Abuja. The Council noted that the candidates were presented for recommendations by its panel of interview during its 100th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The statement by NJC’S Director of Information, Soji Oye listed those recommended for posts of Chief Judges to include Justice Muhammad Tukur Mu’azu Aliyu for Kaduna, Justice Majebi Josiah Joe for Kogi, Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun for Ondo, Justice Halima Sa’addiya Mohammed for Gombe and Justice Lilian Abai for Abia State. Others are Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi, Kwara State, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal, President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Patrick Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.

A breakdown of the recommended 84 judicial officers showed that four are for the Ondo High Court and they are Akinbinu Sylvester Femi, Leonard Boyede Ologun, Bolatito Florence Ajibade and Akinwumi Bankole Jacob. Apart from the recommended seven high court Judges for Kaduna State, the NJC also sought for appointment of five Kadis for the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal and they are Aminu Ahmad Jumare, Nuhu Mahmud, Murtala Nasir, Abdulrahman Ibrahim and Mahdi Muhammad Suraj. The NJC statement indicated that all recommended candidates would be sworn-in upon approval of their recommendations by their respective governors and State Houses of Assembly.

