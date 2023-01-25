Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
NJC recommends appointments of 84 Judges, 9 Heads of Courts

Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended appointment of nine Heads of Courts and 84 other judicial officers as parts of concerted efforts to prepare for challenges that may arise for Judiciary in the coming general elections.
The recommended persons would after appointments serve at the federal and state courts in the country.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Council in Abuja.
The Council noted that the candidates were presented for recommendations by its panel of interview during its 100th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.
The statement by NJC’S Director of Information, Soji Oye listed those recommended for posts of Chief Judges to include Justice Muhammad Tukur Mu’azu Aliyu for Kaduna, Justice Majebi Josiah Joe for Kogi, Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun for Ondo, Justice Halima Sa’addiya Mohammed for Gombe and Justice Lilian Abai for Abia State.
Others are Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi, Kwara State, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal, President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Patrick Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.

 

