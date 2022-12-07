News

NJC reinstates Justice Ofili Ajumogobia as FHC Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) Wednesday reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC).

The Council premised its decision on a court judgment quashing 15 counts of money laundering preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The NJC had earlier okayed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s prosecution following a petition dated December 28, 2017, which accused her of engaging in various acts considered to be in breach of the Code of Conduct of Judicial Officers.

Based on the recommendation by the Council, President Muhammadu Buhari, on November 7, 2018, in the exercise of his constitutional power under Section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, dismissed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.

 

