NJC retires two Judges over age falsification

…dismisses petitions against 18 others

…recommends appointment of 69 judges

Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect. The Council, however, dismissed petitions against 18 others.

The Council equally recommended the appointment of 69 Judicial Officers. Spokesperson for the Council, Soji Oye, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the NJC made the recommendations at its 93rd Meeting of 16th December 2020 held virtually. According to him, “Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordship falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from 1st February, 1955 to 27th August, 1955 and later to 30th December, 1959.” The Council, however, noted that findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on 1st February, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of 1st February 1955. “Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. “Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from 1st February, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council (NJC) that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.” For Justice Abdulrasaq, the Council said it considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from 3rd September, 1955 to 3rd September, 1957.

“Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from 3rd September, 2020.

It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from 3rd September, 2020 and remit same to the NJC,” it said. Meanwhile, in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the NJC has suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.

The Council further noted that it considered the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the recommendations to dismiss 18 petitions against the following Judicial Officers of the Federal High Court: Hon. Justice Simon A. Amobeda, Hon. Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba and Hon. Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie from FCT; Hon. Justice T. O. Uloho and Hon. Justice Michael N. Obi from Delta State High Court; Hon. Justice G. M. Onyeabo from Lagos State High Court; Hon. Justice A. I. Iyayi- Lamikanra, Chief Judge, Rivers State, Hon. Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku and Hon. Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum from Rivers State High Court; Hon. Justice F. B. Andetur, Chief Judge of Taraba State; Hon. Justice Comfort C. Ani from Enugu State High Court; Hon. Justice M. A. Pindiga from Gombe State High Court; and Hon. Justice M. M. Umar from Kebbi State High Court.

Similarly, Council said it considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of 69 Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal. In another development, Council also received and approved the Report of its Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline which recommended the promotion of 70 NJC staff.

The notifications of retirement of 12 Judicial Officers and notifications of death of three Judges of Federal and State Courts were also received and noted by Council.

Like this: Like Loading...