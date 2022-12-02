News

NJC sets up c’ttee to investigate 15 judges over alleged misconduct

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday constituted 15 committees to investigate allegations of misconduct brought against some judges of the federal and state courts.

The Council constituted the Committee at its 99th meeting held in Abuja.

According to the spokesperson of the Council, Soji Oye, the decision is sequel to the submission of recommendations of three Preliminary Complaint Assessment Committees which considered 66 petitions forwarded to them by the Council from all over the federation.

According to him: “The Council, however, dismissed the petitions against 51 Judicial Officers, of the Federal and State High Courts for either lack of merit, being subjudice, or being matters for appeal or that the concerned judge had retired from service.

“Council was formally presented with the reviewed Judicial Information Technology Policy which established the general requirements and responsibilities for the Nigerian Judiciary Systems and Information.

“The policy provides for guidance of Courts and Judicial Bodies in protecting Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) of judiciary function and process. It also stipulates guidance for acceptable use of system, services and technologies as well as provisions for secure storage of judicial data and recovery processes in the event of emergencies or distress.”

 

