NJC should pay H’ court judges’ retirement benefits –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advocated that the National Judicial Council (NJC) take over the payment of retirement benefits of Justices of State High Courts. Governor Ortom bared his mind during a valedictory court session in honour of former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iorhemen Hwande.

The governor who has been a strong advocate for the financial independence of the judiciary said that this should be taken care of right from the point of the Federation Account Committee meetings.

He stated that just as the NJC pays the salaries of the Justices, they should also relieve states of the burden for the payment of their retirement benefits as well as pensions.

The governor pledged the sustained support of his administration to the Judiciary as an arm of government. Governor Ortom reiterated that the domestication of PENCOM law by his administration will, in the long run, address the issue of payment of pensions of retirees permanently

He consoled the family, the judiciary and people of the state over the death of Justice Hwande, and described the deceased as a man who will be remembered for his commitment to justice, equity and fairness.

Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Michael Gusa moved a motion for committal to mother earth of the remains of late Justice Hwande and was supported by the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Makurdi branch,

Barrister Justine Gbagir. Barrister Gusa acknowledged the non-interference of Governor Ortom to justice administration in the state as well as support for the appointment of Judges of the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

He disclosed that the governor recently approved the employment of 26 new Magistrates to fill up vacancies created in the state judiciary as a result of deaths or retirement from service of some of the Magistrates

