 NJC to appoint 60 judges for appeal, industrial, federal high courts

…Says N110bn judiciary budget inadequate

The National Judicial Council (NJC) is in the process of nominating 60 new judges for appointment in order to fast track the dispensation of justice.

In the new recruitment, 20 judges each will be appointed for the Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court and the Federal High Court.

Executive Secretary of NJC, Mr. Ahmed Gambo Saleh disclosed this Monday at the budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on Judiciary.

He said “At the instance of the executive and coupled with public outcry for a fast efficient judicial system, the Supreme Court of Nigeria was made to increase the compliment of that court to 20 including the Chief Justice.

“As a response to this yearnings, Court of Appeal also had to establish four additional divisions, not only that they are also in the process of appointing an additional 20 justices of the Court of Appeal.

“The Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court are also in the process of appointing twenty additional judges, so also are the various state courts,” he disclosed.

The executive Secretary noted that the N110bn proposed for the judiciary in the 2021 budget was grossly inadequate lamenting that the destruction of courts by End SARS protesters and challenges caused by COVID-19 had posed additional burden on the judiciary.

“Without increase in funding, I don’t think Nigeria judiciary will be able contain with this. Apart from this the challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic has also now more than before compelled Nigeria Judiciary to continue to deliberate on ICT and technology, this Mr chairman will definitely come with additional cost if we are to effectively function,” he stated.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) made the case for the electronic filing of court processes saying it will expedite justice delivery and forestall loss of court documents.