NJC to hear petition against FHC Judge, Osiagor

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said that an action had begun in a petition brought by Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms against Justice Emeka Osiagor of a Federal High Court (FHC), Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State.

The group had dragged Justice Osiagor before the NJC over allegation of bias in a case with No: FHC/UM/ PET/02/2018 filed on 23rd July, 2018 in a winding- up proceeding of a private limited liability company, Davebenlin Nigeria Limited. The group also called on the NJC to order Justice Osiagor to desist from entertaining the said matter with the suit which Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri had already fixed for hearing. In the petition signed and made available to New Telegraph in Aba by the Coordinator of the group, Mazi Eze Ohuru and the Secretary, Ameh Ejeh, the group in a five sub-heading/content petition to the NJC dated 5th October, 2020 accused Justice Osiagor of bias.

The Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms in the first content of their petition accused the Judge of violating his own order and disregarding process and entry of record before the Court of Appeal.

They also questioned impartiality of Justice Osiagor, claiming that he had presided over meetings he summoned in his private chamber on the matter. However, NJC in a letter signed by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of NJC said “this is to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated 5th October, 2020 on the above subject matter and to inform you that action is being taken please.”

