NJC warns two judges, places one on watch list

beneficiaries…recommends appointment of 6 Heads of Court, 9 others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday issued warning letters to Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Justice M M Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State. The Council at its 97th meeting held under the chairmanship of Justice Tanko Muhammad also issued a warning letter, which placed Justice Idris on watch list for a period of one year, for signing the “writ of possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgment in Suit No FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19, between Sicons Nigeria Ltd v Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.” According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, the said suit was for recovery of demised property.

“Council agreed with the findings of the committee that investigated the Hon Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgment Enforcement Rules 2004.

“Council also resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon Justice M M Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State, having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No KDH/ KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc v Ahmadu Bello University. “He signed the writ of attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending. “Council, at the meeting, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the underlisted names of 15 successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

“They are: Justice David Gwong Mann, as Chief Judge, Plateau State; Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak, Chief Judge, Gombe State; Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna State, and Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State. “Others are: Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, and Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State. “The newly recommended judges of the Federal High Court are Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman, Emmanuel Gakko, Aminu Garba, Musa Sulaiman Liman, Ahmad Gama Mahmud and Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye. The newly-recommended Judge of the High Court of FCT is Joseph Adebayo Aina. “Others are Sallau Ismaila Madugu, Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State, and Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen, Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...