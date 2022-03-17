News Top Stories

NJC warns two judges, places one on watch list

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

beneficiaries…recommends appointment of 6 Heads of Court, 9 others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday issued warning letters to Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Justice M M Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State. The Council at its 97th meeting held under the chairmanship of Justice Tanko Muhammad also issued a warning letter, which placed Justice Idris on watch list for a period of one year, for signing the “writ of possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgment in Suit No FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19, between Sicons Nigeria Ltd v Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.” According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, the said suit was for recovery of demised property.

“Council agreed with the findings of the committee that investigated the Hon Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgment Enforcement Rules 2004.

“Council also resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon Justice M M Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State, having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No KDH/ KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc v Ahmadu Bello University. “He signed the writ of attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending. “Council, at the meeting, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the underlisted names of 15 successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

“They are: Justice David Gwong Mann, as Chief Judge, Plateau State; Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak, Chief Judge, Gombe State; Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna State, and Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State. “Others are: Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, and Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State. “The newly recommended judges of the Federal High Court are Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman, Emmanuel Gakko, Aminu Garba, Musa Sulaiman Liman, Ahmad Gama Mahmud and Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye. The newly-recommended Judge of the High Court of FCT is Joseph Adebayo Aina. “Others are Sallau Ismaila Madugu, Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State, and Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen, Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to tinker with labour laws, says Keyamo

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has disclosed that the Federal Government was considering tinkering with all the labour laws in the country with a view to making them more effective and efficient. Keyamo disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during his working visit to Michael […]
News

Why Nigerians want Amnesty International out of the country

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lot was expected from Amnesty International’s maiden foray into Nigeria in 2015. With its burgeoning global status, Africa’s most populous nation envisaged a new chapter in human rights violation. However, five years down the line, AI has underwhelmed, on its way out of the country.  Amnesty presented itself as the “messiah” on a rescue mission […]
News

Shasha: We’ll ensure justice for victims – Makinde

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasr Shuaibu Bauchi

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared yesterday that his government would ensure that justice was served on victims of crisis that erupted between Hausa and the Yoruba residents of Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan at the weekend.   The governor disclosedthat a judicial panel would also be inaugurated to investigate the crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica