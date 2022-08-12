Njoku To INEC: Obey Supreme Court judgement

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Chief Edozie Njoku has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to obey what he said is the judgement of the Supreme Court in respect of the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

New Telegraph reports that Njoku, and Victor Oye, have continued to lay claim to the chairmanship of the party.

In a statement Friday, Edozie warned that the country’s democracy is at a perilous juncture”, unless urgent steps were taken to reverse the alleged issue (s).

Edozie said: “Fellow compatriots, our democracy is at a very perilous juncture.

“I am calling on Nigerians, especially the National Assembly; the Attorney General of the Federation and President Buhari to take note that if INEC continues on this trajectory, 2023 elections amy not hold.

“This is the first time that a Supreme Court judgment is being tossed about with so much temerity and disdainful arrogance.

“Fellow Nigerians, I wish to conclude with the words of Dante Alighieri, ‘The hottest part of hell would be reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality’.”

