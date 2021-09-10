Njoku to Rollas: Nollywood is Nigeria’s rehabilitation centre

Nollywood actress and film executive, Mary Remmy Njoku, has fired back at Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, over his recent Big Brother Naija comment. Recall that the actor-turned politician wrote on Instagram: “Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed.” In an Instagram post shared, Njoku expressed that she strongly disagreed with Rollas with details of how Nollywood had saved people previously perceived to be unemployable. “Nollywood is Nigeria’s no 1 rehabilitation center. She is indeed a dumping ground to all society rejects. An employer of the unemployable.

A shelter to all who have lost their way. A mother to the confused and misunderstood. She doesn’t judge,” Njoku wrote. “Many of us were unemployable in the society when we joined Nollywood. No degree, no certificates. If not for Nollywood so many people would have committed suicide because of stigmatization and discrimination.”

