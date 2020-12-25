Nkanga: A’Ibom ex-military gov dies of COVID-19  

Metro & Crime

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A former Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Director General of Divine Mandate, a political machinery that worked for the emergence of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Commodore Idongesit Okon Nkanga (rtd) has died from COVID-19.
Nkanga died early Friday morning after a long battle with the novel pandemic.
As at the time of filling this report, his family nor the state government were yet to make any public statement.
Nkanga, a former commander of the Presidential Fleet, is the current Chairman of PANDEF and one of the strong voices of Niger Delta emancipation.
He served as Military Governor between 1992 and 1993 during the regime of Ibrahim babangida.
He contested for the governorship election of Akwa Ibom State in 2003 under NDP but lost to  Obong Victor Attah.
He later served as Director General of Chief Godswill Akpabio’s campaign for second term in 2011 and served in the same capacity in 2015 and 2019 for Governor Emmanuel.
He was also the Chairman Board of Directors of Ibom Air, an airline floated by the Akwa Ibom State government.

