Nkanu East stands still for Mbah's homecoming

There was almost stampede on Thursday at Owo and Amagunze communities, headquarters of Amankanu and Nkanu East Central Development Centres in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State as crowds, numbering thousands, took over various roads and streets to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, to the townhall meetings initiated by the candidate to interface with the people living in the state. In order to show that Mbah and the party would not lose a single vote in the council area, the excited crowd paraded the arena with their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), displaying them and repeatedly renting the air with the songs of victory and triumph for the state. Mbah thank the people for their ceaseless support and spirit of brotherhood. Recounting that he merely came to give the people the reports of their townhall meetings’ tour to the 64 development areas and to celebrate the assurances he got from them. He added that he was confident that PDP was going to win with landslide victory. He said he had already communicated his manifesto to the state when he unveiled it on October 13, 2022, and through the town hall meetings he held with the development centres.

 

Our Reporters

