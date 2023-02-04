Nkanu East stands still for Mbah’s homecoming

There was almost stampede on Thursday at Owo and Amagunze communities, headquarters of Amankanu and Nkanu East Central Development Centres in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State as crowds, numbering thousands, took over various roads and streets to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, to the townhall meetings initiated by the candidate to interface with the people living in the state. In order to show that Mbah and the party would not lose a single vote in the council area, the excited crowd paraded the arena with their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), displaying them and repeatedly renting the air with the songs of victory and triumph for the state. Mbah thank the people for their ceaseless support and spirit of brotherhood. Recounting that he merely came to give the people the reports of their townhall meetings’ tour to the 64 development areas and to celebrate the assurances he got from them. He added that he was confident that PDP was going to win with landslide victory. He said he had already communicated his manifesto to the state when he unveiled it on October 13, 2022, and through the town hall meetings he held with the development centres.
Related Articles
A thought for the sick , indigent
In Ebonyi State, some wellto- do individuals reached out to the sick and the poor ones during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to share what they have with them. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and ENDSARS protests across the country which crippled the nation’s economy, brought untold hardship to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Jubilation as Enugu, Ebonyi communities hail Buhari’s road projects
It was the turn of Nenwe, Oduma and Uburu communities in Enugu and Ebonyi states to roll out drums of celebration as PresidentMuhammaduBuhariofficially commissioned the 40.37-kilometreNnewe- OdumaRoadlinking Enugu and Ebonyi states. ThisisthethirdroadtheFederal Governmentisinauguratingacross the country in the last two weeks. The other two roads officially commissioned by the President includethe304- kilometreSokoto-Tambuwal- Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road, ianugurated on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oni asks voters to reject APC, PDP
Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has urged voters to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election. Oni defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after the recent PDP governorship primary, which he claimed was manipulated in favour of Olabisi Kolawole. The former […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)