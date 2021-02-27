Nkechi Blessing apologises to fan over tattoo feud

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has finally apologised to a fan, Oyindamola, who she humiliated after getting a tattoo of her name on her body. Nkechi Blessing had earlier distanced herself from the fan, after getting the tattoo. In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, the movie star apologised to the fan over the humiliation. She wrote: It takes a lot of courage to say SORRY publicly, But I NBS have always preached love, showed loved the little way I can. I wonder why no one Read the part I said I Love Oyinda the lady that drew my initials on her arm.

“I might have acted wrongly, and for that reason, I say I am deeply SORRY!!! First, I tot it was a Fake tattoo to get my attention and probably send money like the trend going on now, then on the oda hand, I felt**Why Would anyone decide to show me this level of love by tattooing my initials on their body. “Without mincing words or talking plenty. I would like to sincerely apologize to the said lady. I hope she finds a place in her heart to forgive me and to everyone abusing her since yesterday I beg you all to kindly STOP…

“I was shocked to find out that the tattoo was actual Real and not fake. Oyindamola Joo Da Ri Ji Mi. If you are my true fan kindly help me beg this young woman please @oyindamola861.” Blessing Sunday’s latest post came after some celebrities slammed her and reality TV star, Ka3na for embarrassing their fans on social media. It would be recalled that the actress had taken to her social media page where she disowned the fan who got the tattoo. According to her, the fan wasn’t doing it out of love but for financial benefits. Meanwhile, the actress’ apology post has since been brought down after some moment.

