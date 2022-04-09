Nkechi Blessing marriage crashes

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband, Opeyemi Falegan, have reportedly parted ways. According to reports making the rounds, the marriage crashed over allegation of infidelity. However, the movie star’s estranged husband, Falegan, may have confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live on Instagram.

In the live video, the politician disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image. The actress later shared a post on her Instagram stories denying being dumped. According to her, she was the one that walked away from the marriage.

“The one wen I nor like na if you lie say you leave me. Nobody ever does. I simply take a walk and not say my side of the story cus really it is not worth it. Say all you want to say but you see lie? We wear same trousers, na there you go vex me,” she wrote. Blessing later took to her Instagram Live where she started off by mocking those spreading the rumours that she’s a lesbian. She later broke down in tears as she rained cures on the blogger behind the reports that she cheated on her husband.

