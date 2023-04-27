Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Medlin Boss Alleged Cheating Scandal

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the ongoing scandal between celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, and her best friend.



Following the recent drama of Boss, who allegedly slept with her best friend’s husband, Netizens and fellow celebrities have taken to their respective social media pages to throw shades at her.

It would be recalled that recently, Medlin Boss has been hanging out with her friend’s husband, which made netizens rain curses on her.

A leaked chat was shared on Instagram by a known blogger called Gistlover, the chat showed a series of screenshots of Whatsapp chats allegedly between Medlin and her friend’s man.

The screenshot also revealed how Medlin was having a secret and amorous relationship with her bestie’s husband and father of five kids, and she even asked him to send her N2 million.

In the chats, Medlin and Nimi’s husband were sending each other loved-up good morning and good night texts, prayer messages, and pictures of them going about their day.

Their relationship has even gotten to the extent her friend’s husband getting jealous of Medlin Boss going out with another man, as revealed in the leaked chat, it’s seen the married man ordered his wife’s friend to delete the photos and told her he did not like seeing her with other men in that manner.

The married man of five children and Medlin Boss chats showed how she uses sweet words in addressing him, such as ‘Obim’ and other pet names.

Since the news broke out, the stylist has been filthily dragged on social media.

In reacting to the scandal, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram story to share a loved-up photo with her man as she advised women on the need to constantly flaunt their men on social media.

She stated that it’s best you post your partner to the public, so as to avoid dating rubbish in private, as men would even encourage privacy so they can keep on cheating without you knowing.

She penned “Sometimes it’s best to post ur partner, some of una dey date rubbish well well all in d name of ‘I am keeping it private’.

The men sef will say Pls keep me private, so he fit dey jack ur full squad without any of you knowing. Ara Agbala privacy”.