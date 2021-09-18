Nkechi Blessing recounts near-rape experience

Nkechi Blessing has recounted how she was almost raped by a boyfriend of her sister when she was about 17 years. The Nollywood actress was making reference to her experience while speaking with Chude Jideonwo about the case against Baba Ijesha, the Yoruba actor accused of molesting a 14-year-old. Blessing, who was blacklisted in Nollywood after she slugged it out with some of her industry colleagues over the controversy, said she was outspoken on the issue due to a similar experience she had faced as a teenager.

The film star said a sister once had her set up with a man in what she alleged was a plot to test her virginity. “I was 16 or 17 and I had this sister I used to tell I was a virgin and she would say I was lying. I used to dance and my mum ran a beer palour. This sister invited me to meet her boyfriend,” Blessing said. “It was as if she wanted to set me up to confirm if I was still a virgin or not. As a young girl who was knowledgeable about such matters, I sat down. Drinks were served. This sister told me she would be back and went out.

“The boyfriend came close, sat beside me. My mind went to the virginity conversation I had with the sister. I was scared to death. I stood up and he held me, saying I wouldn’t leave. I protested, asked if he wanted to rape me. “He knew I was going to scream so he let me be. I guessed that (rape) was going to happen. I thought to myself that rapists should be given the death penalty.

There’s no need for court. You hear a person raped, just kill them there. “I feared what would have happened to me if he eventually did it. I’ve seen victims; read loads of messages from people, even adults who were raped. You can imagine the anger and trauma that they have gone through. “Consider the 14-year-old girl involved in the Baba Ijesha case. No sane person hears that and wouldn’t speak up.”

